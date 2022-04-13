F3: Fun and Frustration: Varun Tej shares a PIC as he gets ready on sets of his next with Venkatesh Daggubati

Varun Tej’s next release is Anil Ravipudi directorial laughter riot, F3: Fun and Frustration. This sequel to the 2019 hit comedy, F2: Fun and Frustration, is slated to release in theatres across the country on May 27. The Ghani star has shared a photo from the sets of the project. Sharing a mirror selfie from the dressing room, the actor wrote, “Shoot time! #F3”. He posed for the picture in a floral shirt.

Backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada in key roles. Meanwhile, Nata Kireeti Rajendra Prasad will be seen in a hilarious part in the film, while Sonal Chauhan is said to have been roped in for a compact role in the movie. Also, Sunil is speculated to essay an entertaining character in the flick.

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for this comedy-drama and the maidan single from the film, Lab Dab Dabbo received an overwhelming response from the listeners. Sai Sriram has cranked the camera, while Tammiraju has looked after the editing.

F2 was out in cinema halls on 12 January 2019 and did splendid business at the ticket counters. Now, expectations from F3 are also sky-high.

Meanwhile, Varun Tej will play the protagonist in filmmaker Praveen Sattaru’s next. The venture was launched with mahurat pooja on May 29. Bapineedu and BVSN Prasad are supporting the project under their banner SVCC and Naga Babu is presenting it.

