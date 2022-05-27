F3 Movie Review: Oddball situations make Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej starrer a watchable fare

Title: F3

Cast: Venkatesh, Varun Tej and others

Director: Anil Ravipudi

Run-Time: 148 minutes

Rating: 2.5/5

The film under review is a successor to 'F2', the 2019 comedy entertainer made by the same director and acted by the same set of actors (with a few exceptions like Murali Sharma). In the case of 'F2', we knew the purpose of each scene and why each gag was needed by the inevitable situations the main characters faced. The comedy was unapologetically madcap. The message delivered at the end seemed more relevant because the male characters reflected the thinking of a lot of husbands. Although 'F2' had dollops of problematic humour, its situations were more relatable and less far-fetched.

In 'F3', a lot of situations exist just because the idea is to add more flab to the 'F2' spirit. The trajectory of the story is far more conventional. The plot turns are bloated, a few of which are characteristically predictable. 'F2' was about the idiosyncrasies of a marital relationship and a love affair gone haywire. 'F3' is more an excuse to meme-ify the entertainment quotient.

The multiple threads in 'F3' don't look tied together. The audience is literally asked to stay back after the pre-climax segment by a comedian who breaks the fourth wall. Pointless hat-tips and a juvenile business idea are infantile. 'F2', given the nature of its story, didn't have to fall back on these many gimmicks.

Venky (Venkatesh) and Varun Yadav (Varun Tej) fall into a trap laid out by a self-serving sister duo (Tamannaah Bhatia as Harika and Mehreen as Honey). Their indebtedness makes them think of putting aside their morals in order to pull the wool over a millionaire's eyes. This puts the two men at crosshairs with a range of characters, including Harika and Honey. In the process of cheating others, Venky and Varun realize that there is more to life than money.

Money is a motif that 'F3' taps into right from the word go. There is a song on money. The greed of its main characters is a running theme. The base material is meaty enough and, in the hands of a director who is a specialist in the Jandhyala brand of exaggerated characterizations, 'F3' should have brought the house down. For all its premise and curious characters, F3's comedy is halting, orthodox, and less-than-ordinary.

The rom-com track is limited to Venky and Varun getting seduced through a head massage. The film's attempt at half-hearted crime comedy is not substantive either. Rajendra Prasad's upright cop character has no consistency. The Sampath Raj-Satya track is too brief. The pre-interval stretch involving all the major characters looks haphazardly edited.

It is not wrong to over-crowd a script. This film has one too many characters, and all of them have a reason to inhabit the same mansion. What is surely bad is that 'F3' has one too many under-cooked tracks. Nothing sticks!

Venkatesh's performance is of quality. Quite a few others show conviction, but somehow, most of them don't get to make a stellar presence. Tamannaah Bhatia's character feels more like her 'Aagadu' self in the first half. Mehreen's character and track are unoriginal, and the classist humour through her doesn't cut ice. Ali and Sunil are wasted.

