F3 Movie: Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej are back with F2 sequel; Promise triple the fun this time

On Venkatesh Daggubati's birthday, the makers released the teaser poster of F3 Movie, also featuring Varun Tej.

F2: Fun and Frustration starring Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada was a huge hit of 2019. Well, the makers are back with the sequel and the first poster promises triple the fun. On Venkatesh Daggubati's birthday, the makers released the teaser poster of F3 Movie, also featuring Varun Tej. F2 turned out to be a massive hit and had crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office. Now, the moviegoers are looking forward to F3. Varun Tej shared the poster and wrote, "We are back with a lot more fun!." While the first part of the film revolved around the leading actors and their wives, the second part is expected to be all about money.

Venky Mama star also tweeted, "Triple the fun this time with #F3Movie ! Can't wait for this one." Anil Ravipudi will be helming the second part also of the hit franchise. It is expected to be a laugh riot. The production house tweeted the concept poster and shared a bit about F2 sequel. The tweet read, "Earlier it was frustration because of wives. Now it is all about money. Let's add more fun in to the lives of co-brothers @VenkyMama & @IAmVarunTej with #F3Movie. Here is the concept poster."

Take a look below:

Meanwhile, actors and directors including Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Gopichand Malineni, Ram Pothineni, Anil Ravipudi, Rakul Preet Singh, Sudheer Babu, Nikhil Siddhartha and Nani have wished Venkatesh Daggubati on his 60th birthday.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Venkatesh Daggubati: Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu shower Venky Mama star with best wishes

Besides F3, Venkatesh Daggubati also has Naarappa, Telugu remake of Tamil film Asuran. The actor recently joined the team of his upcoming film, Naarappa and is finishing the last schedule. The upcoming film also stars Priyamani, Rao Ramesh, Rajeev Kanakala and others.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×