F3 Movie: Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada starrer's release date LOCKED

Director Anil Ravipudi's most awaited flick F3: Fun and Frustration is all set to release on February 25th, 2022. Victory Venkatesh and Mega Prince Varun Tej will be seen playing the male lead roles while Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada will play fun and glamorous roles in the movie.

A lengthy schedule of the film is happening in Hyderabad and fans cannot wait to know what's in store for them. The presence of Nata Kireeti Rajendra Prasad, Sunil and others in the cast promise additional entertainment. Sonal is roped in as the third female lead. Sequel to the double blockbuster F2, F3 is expected to be triple the hilarious and family entertainer.

The much-awaited film is produced on a grand scale by Sri Venkateswara Creations. While Dil Raju is presenting, Shirish is producing the movie. The makers indeed hope to deliver a much bigger hit, as the film is carrying extreme positive buzz in film, trade circles and there is huge anticipation from commoners as well.

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad who provided chartbuster album for F2 is onboard for F3 as well. Sai Sriram cranks the camera, while Tammiraju is the editor. Harshith Reddy is the co-producer.

