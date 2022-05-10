F3 Promotions: Tamannaah Bhatia is sight to behold in orange dress; Venkatesh, Varun Tej ace casuals; PICS

F3 movie is a sequel to the 2019 comedy movie F2: Fun and Frustration, which became a blockbuster. As the film is gearing up for release in the next few days, the promotion have begun with a trailer launch event, which took place yesterday. The star-studded cast, Tamannaah Bhatia, Venkatesh, Varun Tej, and director Anil Ravipudu attended the promotions and made stylish appearances.

Tamannaah Bhatia yet again stole the show with her look, which has glamour written all over it. The bodycon fit framed her stunning silhouette so fine while the fabric was used as a one-shoulder sleeve with an asymmetric cut. Keeping up with her trajectory of dewy looks, she kept her look glow with base and lipgloss and also had fun with her eyeshadow. The actress was such a pretty vision and we just can't stop looking at her.

Venkatesh opted for a super comfy and casual look, whereas Varun Tej added a luxe level with his casual look in a Gucci t-shirt.

Take a look at the pics here:

Yesterday, the trailer of F3 was released and received a tremendous response from audiences. Like its prequel, the trailer sets the tone for a fun-filled film. The sequel is based on money and tracks how they come into some wealth, and how they use it.

Also Read: F3 Trailer: Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen starrer is high on comedy, laughter & fun

Victory Venkatesh and Mega Prince Varun Tej will be seen playing the male lead roles while Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada will play fun and glamorous roles in the movie. The supporting cast includes actors Sunil, Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma and Sonal Chauhan among others. The much-awaited film is produced on a grand scale by Sri Venkateswara Creations. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad who provided a chartbuster album for F2 has composed music for F3 as well.