F3 Song Life Ante Itla Vundaalaa Promo: Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Varun Tej flaunt their dancing prowess

Film buffs are eagerly waiting for the comedy-drama F3. Another reason to get excited about this project is its party song of the year, Life Ante Itla Vundaalaa featuring Pooja Hegde. The makers have now dropped the promo of this peppy number.

The song which is likely to be released tomorrow has been scored by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad. In the promo, Pooja Hegde can be seen shaking a leg with Venkatesh and Varun Tej. The colorful clip promises a thumping single.

Check out the promo below:

Director Anil Ravipudi has helmed this much-anticipated venture which is produced by Shirish and Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations. F3 is slated for a theatrical release on 27 May.

As per the recently released trailer , Venkatesh’s night blindness and Varun Tej’s stammering take the viewers on a fun ride. Amidst all this, how do these two middle-class men aspire to fulfill their rich dreams, makes the story of this movie. Tamannaah and Mehreen are equally amusing as sisters in the video. Comedian and actor Sunil has also been roped in to play a pivotal role in F3.

Sai Sriram is the cinematographer for the flim that is a sequel to the 2019 comedy flick, F2. The movie focussed on marital problems and how to handle them.