F3 Song Woo Aa Aha Aha: Varun Tej, Venkatesh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada groove on the upbeat track

The team of one of the most promising entertainers of 2022, F3 has commenced promotion of the laughter ride starring Varun Tej, Venkatesh, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead. As part of it, the makers have unveiled the second single from the comedy flick, titled Woo Aa Aha Aha.

Female leads Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada have enhanced the oomph factor in the song with their swift dance moves, while Varun Tej and Venkatesh compliment them in utmost zeal. Meanwhile, Sonal Chauhan, who is playing the third heroine in F3, also appears in the song. The track also shows the visuals of legendary filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao and Allu Arjun gracing the sets, as they film the upbeat number. Sekhar VJ has choreographed this peppy track.

Check out the song below:

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has composed the album for F3, while lyrics have been penned by Kasarla Shyam. Sunidhi Chauhan and Lavita Lobo have crooned the song in their captivating voices. The maiden single from the film, Lab Dab Dabbo received an overwhelming response from the music lovers.

Nata Kireeti Rajendra Prasad will be seen essaying pivotal roles in the movie, alongside Pooja Hegde, who will be doing a special role. Additionally, Sunil is also expected to do an entertaining character in the Telugu drama.

Dil Raju is the presenter of this sequel to 2019 entertainer, F2, and Sai Sriram has cranked the camera for the film. Tammiraju is taking care of the editing. After much delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, F3 is finally ready to release in theatres on 27 May this year.

