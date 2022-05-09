F3 Trailer: Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen starrer is high on comedy, laughter & fun

The much-awaited trailer of F3 has been released on social media. The trailer is a laughter riot and promises and more entertaining than the first part. F3 is the sequel to the hit movie F2: Fun And Frustration will release in theatres on April 28. The film, which stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej, in the lead roles along with Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada.

Tipped to be a comedy-drama, F3 has been creating immense anticipation amongst the audience ever since its announcement. F2 focussed on marital problems and how to handle them, while F3 will be reportedly based on money and how to handle monetary problems. The film is bankrolled by Dil Raju, under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. Comedian and actor Sunil is the latest addition to the sequel as he will be playing a pivotal role in F3. Sai Sriram has been roped in as the cinematographer and Devi Sri Prasad will be composing the tunes for the film.