F3 Twitter Review: Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej starrer is a hit or flop? Find out

Anil Ravipudi's laughter ride F3 has arrived in cinema halls today. The sequel of the 2019 comedy flick F2 stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej Konidela, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada in main roles. Many movie buffs caught the first-day first show of this much-awaited drama. After seeing the movie, they even shared their experience of watching F3.

Posting on Twitter, one of the viewers wrote, "#F3Movie: #AnilRavipudi continues his hit streak yet again with this comedy caper A neat fun entertainer to which most of the people will relate, stupendous performances by everyone very well written dialogues & comedy scenes @VenkyMama & @IAmVarunTej". The other one said, #F3Movie 1St Half @AnilRavipudi Once Again Brilliant In Comedy Episodes…All The Actors Are in Top form…Except little portions rest all hilarious Now Decent 2Nd Will Make It a Good Watch for Family audience."

Another member of the audience penned, "Average second half with few genuine laughs and more gimmicks. Stars references, glamour tho timepass cheyinchadu. One time theatre watch. Hit movie #F3Movie."

Check out the reviews below:

f2/f3 nalugu baagaluga chesthe, f2 : 1st half - good, 2nd half - bad, f3: 1st half - ugly, 2nd half - worst! #F3Movie — mana einstein (@ManaEinstein) May 27, 2022

Just done with 1st half at sriramulu,Hyd #F3Movie ROFL,Fantastic,@VenkyMama @IAmVarunTej @tamannaahspeaks Director Anil Ravipudi,Man u r Fountain of Hilarity #dilraju Andharu navinchi padesaru — filmsyogi (@filmsyogi) May 27, 2022

#F3Movie review:

Entertaining film with a huge cast will not feel bored throughout the movie!Some may say this as a Cringe comedy but trust me target audience are family and they are liking it ! Benefit shows ki families radam first time chustunna !

Overall ga bagundhi

Rating:3/5 pic.twitter.com/LS7UQ63K6Q — Akhilesh Rajana (@AkhileshRr) May 27, 2022

F3 has Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada reprising their respective roles as Venky, Varun, Harika, and Honey in the film. The project shows that Vanky and Varun want to become rich and in order to do so, they commit a crime they cannot turn back from. How will they come out of this unforeseen situation? Besides the leads, the movie also has Murli Sharma, Sunil, Rajendra Prasad, Sampath Raj, and Raghu Babu in key roles. The songs for the flick have been composed by Devi Sri Prasad and they have already created a lot of buzz among the music lovers.

Produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the venture was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

