F3: Varun Tej, Venkatesh Daggubati, and team celebrate the success bash in Hyderabad; PICS

The team of the recently released laughter ride, F3: Fun and Frustration Varun Tej, Venkatesh Daggubati, Mehreen Pirzada, and others celebrated the success of their film in Hyderabad last night. While the Ghani actor opted for an all-denim look with a blue shirt and black jeans, Venkatesh Daggubati oozed charm in a fun printed shirt. Meanwhile, Mehreen Pirzada was all stunning in a blue polka dot dress.

This Telugu movie was released in theatres the day before yesterday on 27th May and garnered positive reviews from all across. Hence, the producer of F3, Dil Raju hosted a grand success party for the team.

Check out the pictures below:

Recently, Varun Tej opened up about his equation with co-star Venkatesh Daggubati. He was quoted saying “Venkatesh Garu is such a senior actor, and I am just starting my journey in the industry. He is my uncle’s counterpart, working for over 30 years, but to be honest, we never shared the dynamic of a senior and junior.” When asked about their rapport on the set of their film, he said “We have always been friends on the set. He is very humble and made everyone around him comfortable. We have a special relationship that ranges from a brother to friends, co-stars, and a senior. It’s a brilliant bond".

This Anil Ravipudi's directorial is a sequel to the 2019 comedy flick F2: Fun and Frustration. The leads Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada are seen reprising their respective roles as Venky, Varun, Harika, and Honey in the sequel. While the original film talked about marital issues, the second part takes ahead the story of Venky and Varun, who embark on a journey to become rich quickly. In order to do soo, these two accidentally commit a crime that lands them in some major trouble.

