F3: Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej resume shoot of Anil Ravipudi directorial

F3 movie, the sequel of F2: Fun and Frustration, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Mehreen Pirzada and Tamannaah Bhatia resumed shooting post lockdown. Makers shared photos from the sets of Hyderabad.

The blockbuster 2019 Telugu movie F2: Fun and Frustration is getting a sequel titled F3, which will see Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej, along with Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada, reprising their roles. The team of F3 wrapped up two schedules previously in Hyderabad before the second wave of Coronavirus. As the lockdown restrictions are being lifted, the makers are bouncing back with excitement to resume the shooting schedules. On Saturday, the team of F3 got back to the sets after 3 months to resume shooting.

The makers took to their Twitter handle and shared a couple of pictures from the sets as they resumed shooting in Hyderabad. Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Sunil, Anil Ravipudi and the team can be seen in all smiles in the photos. Sharing the photos and shooting announcement details, the makers wrote, “#F3Movie Shoot Resumes Sign of the hornsమెల్లగా మళ్ళీ నవ్వులు మొదలుGet ready for the Most Awaited Fun Franchise”.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay’s PHOTOS with the crew of Nelson Dilipkumar directorial Beast go viral Tipped to be a comedy-drama, F3 has been creating immense anticipation amongst the audience ever since its announcement. F2 focussed on marital problems and how to handle them, while F3 will be reportedly based on money and how to handle monetary problems. The film is bankrolled by Dil Raju, under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. Comedian and actor Sunil is the latest addition to the sequel as he will be playing a pivotal role in F3. Sai Sriram has been roped in as the cinematographer and Devi Sri Prasad will be composing the tunes for the film.

Credits :Twitter

