F3: Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej & team make a surprise visit to theatre to check out fans' reactions; PICS

Post much delay, F3 has finally reached the audience today. To check out the reactions of the moviegoers, the primary cast of the flick Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Mehreen Pirzada, and others were clicked at a theatre in Hyderabad on the first day of the film. While the Ghani actor opted for a grey shirt over a black T-shirt, Venkatesh Daggubati wore a checkered shirt. The leading lady looked beautiful in a printed white ethnic dress.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi the laughter ride is a sequel to the 2019 comedy flick F2: Fun and Frustration. Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada have reprised their respective roles as Venky, Varun, Harika, and Honey in the latest release. F3 takes forward the journey of Venky and Varun, who now want to become rich quickly. In their search for money, they commit a crime that lands them into unforeseen trouble, what happens next makes for the fun story of F3.

Check out the pictures below:

Sonal Chouhan also plays an important role in the film, alongside Murli Sharma, Sunil, Rajendra Prasad, Sampath Raj, and Raghu Babu. The peppy numbers for the movie have been scored by composer Devi Sri Prasad. The project has been financed by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Producer Dil Raju announced F2's sequel in February 2019, after the overwhelming success of the original flick. The release of the flick was pushed many times because of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

When asked how different is F3 from F2? The director explained in an interview, “F2 was about frustration in the lives of married couples, F3 is about frustration with money. It’s a different subject with the same characters. The biggest enemy of F3 is F2, as we must surpass the audience's expectations. We have tried our best to better F3 on all fronts by writing great episodes and great scenes. Venkatesh Garu and Varun Tej have taken those scenes to the next level and we are very happy seeing the output of F3.”

