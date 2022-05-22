F3: Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Sonal Chauhan, Mehreen Pirzada promote their film in style in Hyderabad; PICS

F3, the sequel to the hit 2019 comedy flick, F2: Fun and Frustration is all set to reach the cinema halls on 27th May. The release of this much-awaited drama is near, so the team is leaving no stone unturned to promote their next. Last night, the F3 team attended a promotional event in Hyderabad.

The leads of this laughter ride Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Sonal Chauhan, and Mehreen Pirzada were in attendance at the bash. While Venkatesh and Mehreen Pirzada twinned in black, Varun Tej looked dapper in an olive shirt and black denim. Meanwhile, Sonal Chauhan raised the glamour quotient in a yellow saree.

Check out the pictures below:

Not long ago, the makers revealed a special number from the film featuring Pooja Hegde. The track titled Life Ante Itla Vundaalaa, has the Beast actress showcasing her dancing prowess. Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, Rahul Sipligunj and Geetha Madhuri have crooned this peppy number.

As per the trailer of F3, the drama will be based on money and how to handle monetary problems. Anil Ravipudi has directed this film which has been bankrolled by Dil Raju, under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. Sai Sriram is part of the technical crew as the cinematographer and Tammiraju is the editor.

Talking about the movie, filmmaker Anil Ravipudi was quoted saying “After directing multiple action-packed entertainers, I felt the need to cater to the family audience. That’s how I decided on F2: Fun & Frustration, which turned out to be a blockbuster. The collections left everyone shocked. The F2 success resulted in me making F3 now." He further added, "F2 was about frustration in the lives of married couples, F3 is about frustration for money. It’s a different subject with the same characters. The biggest enemy of F3 is F2, as we must surpass the audience's expectations."

