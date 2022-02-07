F3's Lab Dab Dabboo song out: Varun Tej, Venkatesh Daggubati starrer third single is a peppy track about money

The third single from Varun Tej, Venkatesh Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada's Telugu movie F3 is out. In the composition of Devi Sri Prasad, the song is crooned by Ram Mirayala and is a fun peppy track based on money. Bhaskarabhatla provided lyrics for the song.

The song talks largely about the eminence and greatness of money. The song has a trendy beat and has been shot in a very stylish and extravagant manner. The song ends on a funny note with the lead cast going crazy to pray for money to reach them to make them rich.

The most-awaited movie of recent times, F3 is a sequel to F2: Fun and Frustration. Apart from the lead cast, it also features Anjali, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Sonal Chauhan, Murali Sharma, Sangeetha and Pragathi in supporting roles. This is a comedy family drama written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. The much-awaited film is produced on a grand scale by Sri Venkateswara Creations. While Dil Raju is presenting, Shirish is producing the movie.

F2 focussed on marital problems and how to handle them, while F3 would be based on money and how to handle monetary problems.

