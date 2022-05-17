F3's Life Ante Itla Vundaalaa Song out: Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Varun Tej set party number on fire

The special number featuring Pooja Hegde titled Life Ante Itla Vundaalaa from Venaktesh and Varun Tej's F3 is out. The song shows Pooja set the dance floor on fire alongside the lead actors. Music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the song is sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Geetha Madhuri. Lyrics are penned by Kasarla Shyam. The South siren Pooja Hegde offers glamor feast in the song.

To add more glamor to the movie, they have included a special number which is being promoted as Party Song Of The Year. The song featuring Pooja Hegde shaking her leg alongside Venkatesh and Varun Tej lives up to all the expectations.

Check out the lyrical song here:

Tipped to be a comedy-drama, F3 has been creating immense anticipation amongst the audience ever since its announcement. F2 focussed on marital problems and how to handle them, while F3 will be based on money and how to handle monetary problems. The much-awaited fun franchise F3 is all set to create laughing riot in theatres in another 10 days from 27th of this month. The film directed by Anil Ravipudi and the team is leaving no stone unturned to increase the excitement and make it the much bigger blockbuster than F2.

The film is bankrolled by Dil Raju, under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. Comedian and actor Sunil is the latest addition to the sequel as he will be playing a pivotal role in F3. Sai Sriram has been roped in as the cinematographer and Devi Sri Prasad will be composing the tunes for the film.

