Fact Check: Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is NOT a part of Jr NTR's Devara

The much-awaited film Devara will see Jr. NTR reunite with Koratala Siva, the talented filmmaker behind the blockbuster hit Janatha Garage. Alongside Jr NTR, the movie also stars Saif Ali Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor in prominent roles, further raising fan anticipation. Recently, a few reports suggested that Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is said to be in talks for a cameo appearance in Jr NTR's Devara. However, there is no truth to this!

Has Allu Arjun's daughter Arha has signed her second film?

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, the reports about Arha signing her second film are mere rumors. Allu Arha's involvement in the much-awaited film has definitely raised everyone's expectations to know what the lil wonder girl has next in store after Shakuntalaam. However, the speculation about her cameo in Jr NTR's Devara is a rumor.

Coming back to Devara, the makers have wrapped up another schedule in Hyderabad, which featured thrilling action sequences involving the film's lead actors- Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Devara will mark the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor alongside Jr NTR and fans cannot keep calm to see them together onscreen.

Kenny Bates, the man responsible for overseeing the jaw-dropping action sequences and Brad Minnich, responsible for visual effects were also a part of this 14 days action-packed schedule.

Produced by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts, Devara is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 5, 2024, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience for audiences worldwide.

The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by R. Ratnavelu and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad.

For the unversed, Arha was earlier seen in the Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shaakuntalam. The film had her playing the role of Shaakuntalam's son Prince Bharata. Fans heaped praise on the young girl for her on-point dialogue delivery. And her confident performance as a child stole the show.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 'I manifested working with Jr NTR, hope next is Ranbir Kapoor': Janhvi Kapoor on her Devara co-star