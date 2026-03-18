Fact Check: Did Ajith Kumar replace Adhik Ravichandran for Siva in AK64? Here’s what we know

Ajith Kumar is all set to begin work on his next movie, tentatively titled AK64, this year. While there were initial reports that director Adhik Ravichandran would helm the project, speculation later suggested he might be replaced by Kanguva fame Siva. But is there any truth to it?

Is Siva going to replace Adhik Ravichandran in Ajith Kumar’s AK64?

According to an update shared by industry tracker Ramesh Bala, he inquired with Ajith Kumar’s manager, Suresh Chandra, about the director of AK64 . The tracker revealed that Adhik Ravichandran remains the director of the film, and no changes have been made to the directorial team.

Additionally, after Ajith completes AK64, the superstar is expected to collaborate with directors Siva and Venkat Prabhu on future projects. An official announcement regarding these films is still awaited.

For those unaware, Valai Pechu had earlier reported that Ajith Kumar had replaced Adhik with Siva for AK64. The report suggested that the actor chose Siva because Kanguva underperformed, and he wanted to support the director in his career. However, it now appears that Ajith’s manager has dismissed these rumors.

Ajith Kumar’s work front

Ajith Kumar was last seen in the action drama Good Bad Ugly (GBU) , directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The film follows the story of AK, a former crime boss known as Red Dragon.

After the birth of his son, the gangster decides to atone for his past crimes and serves an 18-year prison sentence. However, upon his release, he discovers that his son has been framed for a crime he did not commit.

AK is then forced to return to his old ways to uncover who targeted his son and to clear his name.

Apart from Ajith Kumar, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Prasanna, Karthikeya, Priya Prakash Varrier, Jackie Shroff, Shine Tom Chacko, and several others in key roles. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Looking ahead, AK64 is touted to be an action entertainer and will mark Ajith Kumar’s reunion with Adhik Ravichandran. While more details are yet to be revealed, rumors suggest that Mohanlal might play a pivotal role, although this remains unconfirmed.

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