Fact Check: Did Nayanthara's first look from Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan LEAK online?

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's upcoming film Jawan is the next big thing in the film industry. After the Salaar teaser, all eyes are on the Jawan trailer, which is set to release next week. Amid huge anticipation and buzz, a photo of Nayanthara is now going viral, alleging that it is her first look from Jawan. But is it really the Lady Superstar's photo from Jawan? Well, not really.

The alleged first look of Nayanthara from Jawan is clearly edited. One can easily look and say it's morphed and audiences were quick enough to grasp it. Several took to the comments section and said 'It's fake and edited'. In the photo, she is seen clad in a pink pantsuit, looking at the camera, seated in a ballroom.

Jawan marks the debut of Lady Superstar in Bollywood. She will be romancing SRK in the pan-Indian film. The actress is reportedly playing Shah Rukh’s wife in the movie and has also been dubbed for herself in Hindi. Fans of Nayanthara can't wait to watch her and the expectations are sky high too.

Nayanthara's alleged first look from Jawan leaked online

About Jawan

Apart from Nayanthara, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the role of antagonist and Sanya Malhotra in a pivotal role. Reportedly, Thalapathy Vijay and Deepika Padukone are also part of the film as they will be seen in a cameo. Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, Tamil actor Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, and others appear in the supporting roles. Jawan is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan under their home banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

It is almost confirmed that the long-awaited trailer of Jawan is going to release on 12th July 2023. The recent update that Pinkvilla exclusively revealed is that the trailer of the film is shown in theatres simultaneously with the premiere of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One.

ALSO READ: Waiting for Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's Jawan? A look at director Atlee's cinematic journey