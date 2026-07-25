Fact Check: Did Thalapathy Vijay’s estranged wife Sangeetha watch Jana Nayagan in theaters? Here’s what we know

Thalapathy Vijay's starrer Jana Nayagan was released in theaters on July 23, 2026. Marking the superstar's swan song in Tamil cinema, the film drew large crowds to theaters. Amid the celebrations, a video went viral claiming that his estranged wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, had watched the film. However, is there any truth to it? Here's what we can tell you.

Did Thalapathy Vijay’s estranged wife Sangeetha Sornalingam watch Jana Nayagan?

According to several outlets, including News18, the viral video claiming that Sangeetha watched Jana Nayagan in theaters is actually an old clip. The footage predates the film's release and has been circulated with misleading claims suggesting it was recorded during the theatrical run of the movie. There is no verified evidence to indicate that Sangeetha attended a screening of Thalapathy Vijay's final film.

The posts quickly fueled speculation that she had shown support for Vijay despite ongoing reports of a rift between them.

The confusion appears to have stemmed from edited social media posts that paired the old footage with recent visuals related to Jana Nayagan, creating the impression that the two events were connected. In reality, there has been no confirmation from Vijay's family or representatives that Sangeetha visited a theater to watch the film.

For those unaware, Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam got married on August 25, 1999. Sangeetha is a Sri Lankan Tamil and the daughter of a successful entrepreneur.

They got married in two ceremonies, reflecting their respective family traditions. During their nearly 27-year marriage, they became parents to two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha.

Earlier, reports claimed that Sangeetha had filed for divorce from the actor. However, neither Vijay nor Sangeetha has issued an official statement regarding the same.

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan follows Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former officer who becomes the foster father of a young girl, Viji, after she loses her father. Determined to fulfill her biological parents' dream of seeing her become an officer, he helps her overcome her fears and grow into a confident young woman.

However, their lives take an unexpected turn when Viji discovers a clue that leads Thalapathy to a hidden network operating behind the facade of a toy import business. As he uncovers the truth, he is forced to confront people from his past while protecting the one person who means the most to him. Whether he can overcome the challenges ahead and keep his daughter safe forms the crux of the story.

Featuring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, and others in key roles.

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