Fact Check: Dil Raju has NOT roped in Sidharth Malhotra for his next

There were rumors going around that Siddharth Malhotra was in talks with a successful Telugu producer for an upcoming project. The news was quickly gaining steam and was widely reported to be the truth. Now, Pinkvilla has learned that the reports of the Student of the Year actor doing a film with the said producer are false.

As per our sources, the news that was coming out regarding such a project is entirely baseless. There were never even any talks going on concerning this project. The producer in question is Dil Raju.

Dil Raju and Siddharth Malhotra are not going to collaborate as per sources

Dil Raju has produced several notable films in Telugu cinema history and has many more exciting films lined up. He had also made his debut in Hindi cinema with the Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey. This film was in turn a remake of the 2019 Telugu movie of the same name starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath.

Sources have confirmed to Pinkvilla that a collaboration between Dil Raju and Siddharth Malhotra is not set to happen anytime soon. The actor and producer have reportedly not even indulged in any talks to make a film together. Sailesh Kolanu was rumored to be directing the film.

Dil Raju had previously remade another Telugu film, other than Jersey, into Hindi. HIT: The First Case was a film that was adapted from Telugu to Hindi and starred Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. They portrayed the roles that were played by Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the original Telugu film, which was released in 2020.

Many believed the rumors of Dil Raju collaborating with Siddharth Malhotra were indeed true, as the producer had already made his entry into Hindi films. But the collaboration rumors do not have any truth to them.

On the other hand, Dil Raju has bankrolled multiple blockbusters and is touted to be one of the best producers in Telugu cinema. He has some great projects coming up, like the S Shankar-directed Ram Charan starrer Game Changer. Dil Raju also produced the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu, which released earlier this year.

