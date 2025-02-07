Fact Check: Has Dhanush’s biopic on musical maestro and legend Ilaiyaraaja been shelved? Know the truth here

Tamil icon Dhanush was announced to lead the biopic on musical maestro Ilaiyaraaja in March 2024. The event was graced by none other than Kamal Haasan, raising expectations that the film would be grand. However, ever since there has been no update on the movie yet. As a result, reports were rife that the project had likely gotten shelved.

But that’s not true. As per a new Hindustan Times report, speculations about the biopic on Ilaiyaraaja being shelved are incorrect. The Arun Matheswaran directorial is very much on track, and now the original producers of the movie, AGS Entertainment, have collaborated with another production house to back the biopic.

Moreover, the script of the biopic is said to be ready, and the project in its entirety is in the pre-production stage at the moment.

However, fans are awaiting another formal update on the movie from the actors’ or makers’ side.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is busy with the upcoming release of his next directorial venture, NEEK. It is scheduled to hit cinemas on February 21. This movie features fresh new faces and actors in a breezy romantic melody.

In other news, Dhanush has also grabbed attention for his own film in the pipeline, Idly Kadai. Nithya Menen is the leading lady of this project, and it would also feature Raj Kiran in a pivotal role.

The first few look reveals of this movie have already happened, and needless to say, the actors have won hearts with their fresh new appearances.

He is also a part of Sekhar Kummula’s next Kubera, which features a stellar star cast with the likes of Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and many others in lead roles.

On his Bollywood front, the first intriguing look from his upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai, has also grabbed attention. The Tamil star will pair up with Kriti Sanon in this romantic film.