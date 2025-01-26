Fact Check: Is AR Rahman no longer a part of Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming movie RC16? Here’s the truth

Ram Charan delivered a powerful performance with his recent movie Game Changer. Moving on, he will be seen once again in his next project RC16. For some time now, reports have been rife that the music composer for this movie, AR Rahman, has stepped out of it.

However, this is not true. As per a source close to the development, AR Rahman continues to remain a part of RC16 directed by Buchi Babu Sana. He will be composing the music for the RC starrer, and buzz about him being replaced by another composer is completely untrue.

Well, this upcoming project is touted to be a sports drama, for which Ram Charan is said to have built a completely new look, especially a well-built physique. Moreover, based on another report by Times Now, the film has allegedly locked on its title as Peddi.

That’s not all. This report further claimed that this title resonates perfectly well and its storyline is based on a specific period in Uttarandhra.

However, there is no official confirmation on the matter by the makers’ or actors’ sides.

Interestingly, RC16 marks Ram Charan’s first on-screen pairing with Bollywood actress, Janhvi Kapoor.

The latter has already made her debut in South cinema, as she starred in the 2024 film Devara, co-starring Jr NTR. Other than them, actor Shiva Rajkumar is also said to be a key cast in the movie.

There have also been other rumors of Bollywood actor Salman Khan making a cameo in the movie.

The Hindi superstar who has maintained a cordial relationship with both RC and his father Chiranjeevi, is apparently in talks for a special appearance in the sports drama. If everything goes well, this new addition will surely give a boost to the project.

