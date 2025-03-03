Fact Check: Megastar Chiranjeevi to receive honorary UK citizenship? Know the truth here

Chiranjeevi continues to reign as one of the indisputable superstars of South cinema. The iconic actor with over a decades-long career is nowhere close to slowing down and has a perfectly enviable work front at the moment. Amidst this, rumors have been rife that the senior star is getting awarded honorary citizenship from the UK government.

However, let us tell you that there has been no truth to the matter. As per an India Glitz report, these rumors started afloat only after the megastar was announced to receive a special honor at an event held in the UK.

In other news, Chiranjeevi is gearing up for a smashing release at the box office with his next film, Vishwambhara. The Telugu fantasy film directed by Mallidi Vassishta will feature him in a never-seen-before powerful avatar.

Other than that, the megastar has signed up for a violent film with Srikanth Odela. The film is in its pre-production stage and again, Chiranjeevi will pull off a completely new look, something that his fans are yet to see on screen.

A recent Times Now report made a major revelation about this project. Reportedly, Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is said to be a part of the movie, essaying a crucial role.

Nonetheless, there has been no official confirmation on the matter yet from the makers’ or producer’s side.

Chiranjeevi and Srikanth Odela’s film is presented by Nani and is scheduled to go on floors after the director completes his impending project with the Dasara actor, titled The Paradise.

On the personal front, the megastar recently celebrated his 46th wedding anniversary with wife Surekha Konidela.

Check out the photos here:

The senior star had shared candid pictures of celebrating his big day with his wife and actors Nagarjuna Akkineni and Namrata Shirodkar during their flight together to Dubai.