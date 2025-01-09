Fact Check: Upendra’s dystopian sci-fi film has locked its OTT deal with THIS streaming platform? Find out the truth

Upendra’s 2024-released Kannada dystopian science-fiction film, UI was a pleasant surprise for the audiences, who came in for a fresh new concept and filmography to witness. The film’s story was written by the actor himself, who also took to the director’s chair for the project.

Despite competing with several other films which released in the same month, UI did a fair job at the box office and received critical appreciation for more than reason.

Ever since its release, there has been a strong rumor about the Upendra starrer locking its OTT launch rights. As per some earlier reports, it was speculated that the makers had selected Sun NXT as their digital streaming platform for UI, post its theatrical run.

And now, the producers have clarified that the churned out rumor about the said digital streaming platform acquiring rights to release UI on OTT is completely false.

Check out the clarification post here:

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), producer Sreekanth KP issued a statement that read as, “Say NO to rumors! The news about OTT rights for #UiTheMovie is fake. Official announcements will ONLY be shared on our verified platforms. Stay tuned!”

UI happens to mark actor Upendra’s return as a director after almost nine years. The film bagged a U/A certification from the censor board, and had an overall run time of 132 minutes.

Coming to the plot of the film, UI at its core represents a completely dystopian world where there is an inherent psychological conflict between a king and an extraordinary man, where the latter utilizes his intelligence and skills to take control of everything around him.

Besides Upendra, the star cast of the movie also includes Guruprasad, Om Sai Prakash, Sadhu Kokila, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma, Indrajit Lankesh and Nidhi Subbaiah.

