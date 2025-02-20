Fact Check: Was Mahesh Babu the first choice for Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava? Here's the truth

Mahesh Babu has been in the news for the buzz surrounding his upcoming film SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli. However, lately, there has been another report about the superstar, concerning one of his rejected projects that recently turned out to be a smashing hit at the box office.

Well, we are speaking about the recently released Bollywood film Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead. For quite some time now, rumors have been rife that the film’s director had initially approached Mahesh Babu for the titular role which he rejected.

However, this piece of information is incorrect. According to 123 Telugu, Laxman Utekar, the director of the period drama has already revealed that he had no other actor in his mind deemed suitable for the powerful role in Chhaava, besides Vicky Kaushal.

Speaking during a pre-release event for the movie, the filmmaker had revealed “Vicky Kaushal has always been my only choice for Chhaava. Even in my dreams, he has been my hero for Chhaava.Any director can make a good film with an actor like Vicky. He is not just a great actor but also a wonderful human. I consider myself lucky because mere Chhaava ke liye ye Chhaava mila (I got a Chhaava (referring to Vicky Kaushal) for the film Chhaava).”

For the unversed, the Hindi language historical action film Chhaava narrates the life of the second ruler or Chhatrapati of the Maratha Empire, Sambhaji. Besides Vicky in the lead role, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

Coming back to Mahesh Babu, he is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film SSMB29 with SS Rajamouli.

The movie is touted as one of the most anticipated projects and marks the first-ever collaboration between the actor and the director. It is claimed to be a globe-trotting adventure and is being shot extensively in and outside India.

Priyanka Chopra has been roped in as the leading lady for SSMB29. It is expected to be released as a two-parter movie between 2027-29.