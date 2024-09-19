Fahadh Faasil and his wife Nazriya Nazim pose for a romantic sunkissed PHOTO on the streets of Paris

Fahadh Faasil and his wife Nazriya Nazim have been married for a decade, and have set couple goals every time their lovey-dovey pictures are shared on social media. Mr. and Mrs. Fahadh Faasil love traveling and exploring the world together. Although the former does not have a social media account, fans and well-wishers often see lovey-dovey pictures of Fahadh and Nazriya on the latter’s social media accounts. Recently, the Ante Sundaraniki actress took to her Instagram on September 18 to share another romantic picture with her dearest husband.

Check out Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil’s picture below!

Despite having their faces largely hidden from the camera, Nazriya and Fahadh are seen flashing their million-dollar smiles in the photo. The adorable pair looks lovely and a match made in heaven as they donned casual outfits. Nazriya opted for regular denim and paired it with a yellow oversized coat, white sports shoes, and a pair of classy sunglasses. To compliment her fit, the stunning actress kept her short and wavy hair open.

On the other hand, Fahadh Faasil looks like the perfect tourist in his unusual laid-back style comprising denim, a grey hoodie, and a comfortable t-shirt underneath. Judging from the background, the picture is possibly from the duo’s recent vacation to Paris.

Earlier, Fahadh Faasil’s wife took to social media to share her August photo dump comprising 12 pictures on her Instagram featuring her husband Fahadh Faasil from Paris. Check out the pictures below!

Mr and Mrs Fahadh Faasil had a wonderful time in Paris as they could spend some quality time with each other. For those who do not know, Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil exchanged wedding vows on August 21, 2014, after meeting each other on the sets of their film The Bangalore Days.

The couple grew fond of each other and fell head over heels. Everything was smooth but after their marriage, many criticized Nazriya and Fahadh for their age gap as the former was just 19 years old while the latter was 32. Despite the negativity around them, the duo stood by each other in every situation.

