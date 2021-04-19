Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim ace casual outfits as they get papped at the airport; See PHOTOS

As Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil are all set to join the sets of their Tollywood debut films, they got spotted at the Hyderabad airport.

Well, it looks like the week started with a much needed nudge to the fans of Mollywood as Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim were spotted out and about in Hyderabad. Photos of the couple are here as they made a stylish yet casual appearance at the airport. As always, the most loved couple looked adorable in casuals as they posed for a few clicks for the shutterbugs before going their way. Fahadh aced the simple look in a black shirt paired with blue denims and his iconic glasses.

Nazriya, on the other hand, looked cute as button in a yellow t-shirt that she paired with a pair of blue denims cuffed up at the bottom. For the unversed, Fahadh and Nazriya recently announced their Tollywood debut. Fahadh will be seen playing the main antagonist in Sukumar directorial Pushpa. The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is based on red sanders smuggling. While the makers have shared a teaser of Allu Arjun and shared a glimpse of Rashmika, it is expected that Fahadh’s look for the film will also be revealed soon.

See photos here:

Nazriya, on the other hand, will be seen as the leading lady in Vivek Athreya’s Ante Sundaraniki. It has Nani as the male lead. The actor is currently shooting for Shyam Singha Roy in Hyderabad. The shooting for the film is expected to be kick-started soon. It is expected that more details about the film will be officially announced by the makers soon.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×