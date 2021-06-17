Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim Fairytale Love Story: It all started over a handwritten letter and a ring

He is a fiercely private person but for the first time, Fahadh Faasil opens up on falling head over heels for Nazriya, beginning his journey with her and more.

Malayalam heartthrob Fahadh Faasil is not on any social media platform and likes to keep himself away from the media glare. However, for the first time ever, the Bangalore Days actor has opened up about his relationship with his wife Nazriya Nazim. He is a fiercely private person but for the first time, Fahadh Faasil opens up on falling head over heels for Nazriya, beginning his journey with her and more. "I asked her out over a handwritten letter and slipped a ring along. She didn’t say yes. But she didn’t say NO either!! I shot Bangalore days along with two other films. It’s just suicidal to shoot three films at a time. I used to look forward to returning to shoot Bangalore days,” the actor revealed in a long heartfelt Facebook post.

What brought them together: Fahadh Faasil reveals, "I loved being around Nazriya. But my thoughts were random. I don’t know if it sounds well now, but at that point, there was a lot Nazriya had to give up choosing me. It absolutely worried me and I kept fluctuating. It’s just when I thought it was all going to be over because I am not strong enough she said, ‘Hello, method actor, who do you think you are? It’s just one simple life. pack your bags with everyone and everything you need."

Work together and spoil each other: Fahadh Faasil shared a quirky story and it is winning hearts. He shares, "Even now when I leave the TV remote in the bathroom, she asks with the same conviction, ‘Who do you think you are?’ 7 years of Bangalore days have given me a bit more than what I deserve. We work together. We spoil each other. We back each other. We are a team no matter what."

Good things started all after Nazriya Nazim: The Joji star further went on to credit Nazriya Nazim for all the good things that happened in his life. "Pretty much all my small achievements are after I started sharing my life with Nazriya. I know for sure I didn’t do any of this alone. I wonder what my life would have been if Nazriya didn’t feel strong about us."

