Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim’s PHOTOS with their new luxury car go viral; See Photos

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya's photos, where they can be seen standing next to a luxury surfaced online and they instantly started going viral.

One of the most popular celebrity couples are Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim. Whenever the couple post their photos online, it will never fail to make the headlines. Now, some photos of the couple along with their new luxury car have surfaced online, which are going viral. Reports suggest that Fahadh gifted himself the car. However, neither Fahadh Faasil nor Nazriya have shared any of the photos on their social media handles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fahadh was last seen in the big screens in the film Trance, where he shared the screen space with his wife Nazriya. His film C U Soon was released recently on an OTT platform. He will be next seen in Malik. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, it is expected that Malik will have an intriguing story-line. Fahadh will be seen in different makeovers and the film will narrate the journey of his character from the age of 20 to 57.

See the photos here:



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fahadh Faasil (@fahadhfaassil) on Oct 7, 2020 at 3:41am PDT

In an interview with us, Fahad confirmed that he will be collaborating with Super Deluxe director Kumararajan Thiyagaraja. If everything goes as per the plan, it will mark the second collaboration of the actor and director. Their earlier film Super Deluxe was critically acclaimed and it was lauded by fans too. It is expected that the makers will officially announce the film’s rest of the cast and crew soon.

