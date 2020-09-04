Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim wish Dulquer Salmaan's wife Amaal on her birthday with throwback photos

Today on Dulquer Salmaan's wife Amaal's birthday, Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim share beautiful throwback photos with her as they wished her on her special day.

Fahadh Faasil's wife Nazriya Nazim and Dulquer Salmaan's wife Amaal Sufiya are close pals. They are all more like a family and often keep visiting each other over dinners and get-togethers. The pretty ladies share a special bond and often go on shopping together. Today on Dulquer Salmaan's wife Amaal's birthday, Fahadh Faasil shared a beautiful throwback picture with her as he wished her on her special day. Nazariya also shared a selfie with her besties and captioned it, "Happy birthday to my most beautiful sister...Ama ...love u."

During the lockdown, Amaal commented on Nazariya's Instagram post that she is missing her Kochi family. To this, Nazariya replied, "I know ama...miss u all so much...so close yet so far...cannot wait for everything to settle." Dulquer Salmaan and Fahadh Faasil's families know each other very well and are share a special bond. Their Instagram photos are proof. Check out Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim's Instagram post for Dulquer's wife Amaal's birthday.

Nazriya and Dulquer have shared the screen space as cousins in Anjali Menon’s blockbuster hit, Bangalore Days. They played siblings onscreen and in real life, they are no different.

Amal, who is an architect, had even helped Nazriya in setting up her new apartment in Kochi years ago. They are no less like sisters!

