Fahadh Faasil Birthday: Nazriya Nazim shares photos as the actor cut a cake; Says 'getting better with age'

It is Fahadh Faasil 40th Birthday today and on this special occassion his wife and actress, Nazriya Nazim has shares some photos from the star's birthday celebration on Instagram. These pictures were captioned, "Happy birthday Mr.Husband...Aging like a fine wine….getting better with age …The best is yet to come."

Check out the pictures below:

