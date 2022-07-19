Fahadh Faasil hints at 3rd part of Allu Arjun's Pushpa; Reveals director Sukumar has enough 'scope & material'

Fahadh Faasil is one of the Malayalam actors, who is known to ace any role, be it protagonist or antagonist. now busy promoting his upcoming movie Malayankunju. During the promotions, he shared many interesting details of the sequel to Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise and also hinted at the third part of the film.

Fahadh Faasil revealed that there was no part 1 or 2 when he was initially offered the film. "The first scene that was narrated to me was the scene in the police station. When I was first offered this film, there was no Pushpa 1 and 2. That scene led to an interval break and then came my promotion in the movie", said the actor in an interview

However, Sukumar changed the plan and split the movie into two as he felt the story of Pushpa Raj is big enough to contain in just one movie. Fahadh also revealed that Sukumar had planned to make it as web series but it turned out to be a movie. He added, "Sukumar sir (earlier) wanted to make a series for Netflix on red sandalwood. Recently when I spoke with him, he said we have scope for Pushspa 3 also. We have so much material."

Fahadh called Allu Arjun and Sukumar his good friends. He also shared that the director gave him enough freedom, time, and space to memorise his lines as Telugu was a new language to him.

Also Read: Musical Konnect: Devi Sri Prasad reveals interesting details about Pushpa 2 & Varun Dhawan's Bawaal- EXCLUSIVE

Pushpa: The Rule will go on floors in August as a close source informed us. "The movie is now scheduled to go on floors by August with a prolonged schedule spanning for over 6 months. Multiple action scenes will be shot, and the ones designed so far are said to be among the costliest ever for Indian cinema," revealed a source close to the development.

Pushpa 2 will feature Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna reprising their respective roles. A new addition would reportedly be Vijay Sethupathi, who will be seen as an antagonist.