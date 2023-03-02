Fahadh Faasil joins the shooting of Pushpa: The Rule; Read Report

After the massive hit of Pushpa: The Rise, the makers of the film are busy shooting the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. Fans are excited to see the Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer on the big screen. Earlier it was reported, the shooting for the film would start on December 12. The first schedule for the shoot has already started in Vizag. The film slated for March-April 2024 release will be bigger and better than the initial part. However, there is some speculation going on whether the film will see a late 2023 release or a 2024 release. The action drama is written and directed by Sukumar.

The film that made Allu Arjun a superstar and caused a stir in the country has already grabbed the attention of fans as the actor joined the sets. Fans gathered on the streets to welcome the star in Vizag. Recently, another prominent cast also joined the shooting. Fahadh Faasil who essayed the character of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, the villain cop joined the sets on March 1.

About Pushpa 2

Pushpa’s release marked the first pan-India film of Allu Arjun and the actor got immense love and fame with his role as Pushpa Raj. The actor will return to his role in the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. The sequel will cast the original characters, Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Fahadh Faasil, and others. According to reports, the first glimpse of the movie will be out on the actor’s birthday, April 8.

This is not the first time Sukumar collaborated with Allu Arjun. The actor had previously worked with him on Arya and Arya 2.

About Fahadh Faasil

Faasil who primarily works in Malayalam cinema made his debut in Telugu cinema with Pushpa: The Rise. He is the son of the famous filmmaker, Fazil. On the professional front, Fahadh’s upcoming movie Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum will release on April 28.

