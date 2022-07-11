Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim give glimpse of their Eid celebration and it's all about family love & happy pics

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim, the star couple of Mollywood, gave a glimpse of their Eid-ul-Adha celebrations on Sunday and it is all about family love and happy pics. Nazriya took to her Instagram and shared a few pics with her husband and family from Eid. One can see, the couple posing with family with happy smiles. While Nazriya dressed up in a pink ethnic suit, Fahadh looked casual in jeans and a shirt. The couple also posed for a few pics together, which are pure goals.

Sharing the pics on her Instagram handle, Nazriya conveyed Eid wishes to fans. Fahadh and Nazriya fell in love on the sets of their film Bangalore Days and he proposed to her with a handwritten letter. Despite a major age gap and after some persuasion, the couple got engaged on 20th January 2014 and exchanged wedding vows on 21st August 2014. Over time, these two have given us couple goals on many occasions.

On the special occasion of Eid, on Sunday, many celebrities from the South film fraternity including Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi and others wished their fans Eid Mubarak via social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nazriya Nazim impressed audiences with her debut Telugu film Ante Sundaraniki, which was released last month and became a blockbuster hit. The actress received a lot of appreciation from netizens for her role as Leela Thomas in the film. Ante Sundaraniki is currently streaming on Netflix.

Fahadh Faasil, on the other hand, is returning to the big screen after four years with his upcoming Malayalam thriller film Malayankunju, helmed by Sajimon Prabhakar. The film will be released in theaters on July 22 and audiences are super excited to watch him on the big screen post his wonderful performances in Pushpa and Vikram. Maestro musician AR Rahman is roped in as the music composer for the Fahadh Faasil starrer.

