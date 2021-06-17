Fahadh Faasil pens a heartfelt note revealing about his injury; Says 'Again I was lucky with life'

Fahadh in a long heartfelt note on Malik's OTT release and also spoke about his injury sustained during the shooting of Malayankunju.

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil's much-anticipated project Malik is getting an OTT release. However, the decision was not an easy one. Fahadh in a long heartfelt note revealed that the director, the producer and all the technicians with a heavy heart decided for an OTT release given the current situation in the country due to the pandemic. Fahadh Faasil also spoke about his injury sustained during the shooting of Malayankunju.

The long note posted on Facebook read, "With a heavy heart, the director, the producer, all the technicians and rest of us cast have opted for an OTT release for our very ambitious project, Malik. Each and everyone associated with Malik has put in over a years time to bring this project together. Unlike my recent OTT releases which were planned for home viewing right from the beginning, Malik was designed for a theatrical experience and it was the only film I had ready when theatres would open to 100%. The decision has been collective and I personally request everyone to see it in the best interest of the film. In all honesty I cannot wait for the theatres to regain normalcy but today every individual is fighting to regain normalcy in their respective space. At this point all that I can take responsibility is for an absolute fresh theatrical experience when I see you all in theatres next."

Revealing about his injury, he said, "This may not be an appropriate time to write midst a life threatening pandemic. Let me begin with the hope that all of us are fighting things the best way we can, now and ahead. I was also under going recovery from my accident I had during Malayankunju. So, in my calendar the lock down started from March 2. My doctors said it was ‘Close’. As a defence mechanism my hands touched the ground before my face, which in 80% of the cases victims fail to do because of the trauma and depth of the fall. I was lucky I didn’t loose my presence of mind, my doctor added. There again, I was lucky with life for the Nth time."

Take a look at Fahadh's Facebook post below:

Credits :Facebook

Share your comment ×