  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Fahadh Faasil to play the lead role in Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari’s next film?

If it is for a Hindi film, this will be the actor’s Bollywood debut. The filmmaker also watched the actor’s films including Maheshinte Prathikaram, Njan Prakashan and Super Deluxe
45793 reads Mumbai
Fahadh Faasil to play the lead role in Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari’s next film?Fahadh Faasil to play the lead role in Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari’s next film?

Regional movies are being lauded by top stars in Bollywood ever since the advent of OTT platforms. Several Mollywood films were lauded by Bollywood celebrities on social media. Last year, Bollywood filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari took to his Twitter space and stated that he watched the film Kumbalangi Nights and he lauded Fahadh Faasil’s performance in it.

Now, the buzz is that the director’s next film will have Fahadh Faasil as the lead actor. If it is for a Hindi film, this will be the actor’s Bollywood debut. The filmmaker also watched the actor’s other films including Maheshinte Prathikaram, Njan Prakashan and Super Deluxe, he had mentioned on the microblogging website last year. He wrote, “#KumbalangiNights #MaheshintePrathikaram #SuperDeluxe #NjanPrakashan Fahadh Faasil is terrific in whatever role he plays. Discovered him a bit late but a big FAN now. Please keep entertaining us with your superb work brother.#FahadhFaasil.”

Check out his Tweet here:

Also Read: KGF Chapter 2: Shooting of Sanjay Dutt’s portions in the Yash starrer is almost finished; Only dubbing left

Fahadh Faasil will be next seen in Malik. It is one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the South film industry. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, it is expected that Malik will have an intriguing storyline. Fahadh will be seen in different makeovers and the film will narrate the journey of his life from the age of 20 to 57. Recently, it was reported that the actor is all set to join hands with Super Deluxe director Thiyagarajan Kumararaja yet again for his upcoming film. However, no official announcement has been made on it yet.

Credits :The Times Of India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries
Jacqueline Fernandez’s skincare secrets to get a glowing skin like hers
Anonymous 2 hours ago

I just love him.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement