Fahadh Faasil to play the lead role in Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari’s next film?

Regional movies are being lauded by top stars in Bollywood ever since the advent of OTT platforms. Several Mollywood films were lauded by Bollywood celebrities on social media. Last year, Bollywood filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari took to his Twitter space and stated that he watched the film Kumbalangi Nights and he lauded Fahadh Faasil’s performance in it.

Now, the buzz is that the director’s next film will have Fahadh Faasil as the lead actor. If it is for a Hindi film, this will be the actor’s Bollywood debut. The filmmaker also watched the actor’s other films including Maheshinte Prathikaram, Njan Prakashan and Super Deluxe, he had mentioned on the microblogging website last year. He wrote, “#KumbalangiNights #MaheshintePrathikaram #SuperDeluxe #NjanPrakashan Fahadh Faasil is terrific in whatever role he plays. Discovered him a bit late but a big FAN now. Please keep entertaining us with your superb work brother.#FahadhFaasil.”

#KumbalangiNights #MaheshintePrathikaram #SuperDeluxe #NjanPrakashan Fahadh Faasil is terrific in whatever role he plays. Discovered him a bit late but a big FAN now. Please keep entertaining us with your superb work brother.#FahadhFaasil — Nitesh Tiwari (@niteshtiwari22) May 8, 2019

Fahadh Faasil will be next seen in Malik. It is one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the South film industry. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, it is expected that Malik will have an intriguing storyline. Fahadh will be seen in different makeovers and the film will narrate the journey of his life from the age of 20 to 57. Recently, it was reported that the actor is all set to join hands with Super Deluxe director Thiyagarajan Kumararaja yet again for his upcoming film. However, no official announcement has been made on it yet.

