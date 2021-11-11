Fahadh Faasil in Pushpa to Sanjay Dutt in KGF 2, 5 villains in upcoming films to look forward to

Is any movie a movie without a bad guy? Villains in the films bring a lot of twists and turns before you get a chance to cheer on the hero of the movie. Antagonists have been essential for movies, and in the coming months, you will see some never-before-seen characters in films like Pushpa, KGF: Chapter 2 and others. Here's a look at 5 villains in the upcoming movies that we cannot wait to watch on the big screens.

Fahadh Faasil in Pushpa:

Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil plays the antagonist IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Pushpa: The Rise. His jaw-dropping and bald look has stunned his fans. The audience will be witnessing two powerhouses of Telugu and Kerala together on the big screen for the first time and this is is going to be massive. Pushpa: The Rise is going to release on December 17, 2021.

Sanjay Dutt in KGF 2:

Adheera, the character Sanjay Dutt will be essaying in Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has already got an exciting response from the audience. The film massive and intense look as set high expectations. It remains to see what's in store for us. Adheera, as said by the makers of the film is inspired by the brutal ways of the vikings.

Mammootty in Agent:

Malayalam superstar Mammootty will be seen playing Akhil Akkineni's villain in Agent. The espionage-thriller, being directed by Surender Reddy will see Akhil as a spy agent and Mammootty as the main antagonist. This exciting combination is going to be a treat to watch. The major part of the film will be shot outside India.

Kartikeya in Valimai:

RX 100 fame Kartikeya will be seen as the antagonist in the H Vinoth actioner starring Thala Ajith in the lead role. Reportedly, there will be massive action scenes shot on a higher scale.

Jagapathi Babu in Salaar:

Jagapathi Babu's intense first look as Rajamanaar from Prabhas starrer Salaar has already set high expectations. He will be seen in never before avatar as a villain in Prashanth Neel directorial. This monochrome close-up shot says it all.

Which role are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comment section below.