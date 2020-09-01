Fahadh Faasil’s C U Soon & Dulquer Salmaan’s Maniyarayile Ashokan have an OTT faceoff; Will it be a new trend?

Films that used to clash on Box Office, are clashing on OTT platforms, and it makes us wonder if this pattern will be a trend-setter and the films of other biggies will also have a face-off with OTT release.

With the nation going on a lockdown mode following the outbreak of COVID 19, it has been months since a new Mollywood film was released. Though Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin had a Malayalam version, it is a multi-lingual film, and not a mainstream Mollywood film. Most anticipated Mollywood films like Nishabdham, One, etc., are still waiting for theatres to reopen in order to be released. Aditi Rao Hydari’s Sufiyum Sujatayum was the first Mollywood film to get a direct release on OTT platform.

Now, films of sensational Mollywood actors, C U Soon and Maniyarayile Ashokan were also released on OTT platforms directly. Starring Fahadh Faasil and Dulquer Salmaan respectively, these films had locked horns even when they had a direct OTT release. C U Soon was released just a day after the release of Maniyarayile Ashokan. Well, films that used to clash on Box Office, are clashing on OTT platforms, and it makes us wonder, if this pattern will be a trend-setter and the films of other biggies will also have a face-off with OTT release.

Also Read: C U Soon: 5 reasons why the Fahadh Faasil starrer thriller is a must watch

Written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, C U Soon has Fahadh Faasil, Darshana Rajendran, Roshan Mathew, Maala Parvathi as key actors. The film, which was released on Amazon Prime, is about a cyber sleuth, who is on a search of his missing girlfriend. On the other hand, Maniyarayile Ashokan is directed by Shamzu Zayba and it has Jacob Gregory, Anupama Parameswaran, Shritha Sivadas, Sunny Wayne and Nazriyaa Nazim in key roles. The film was released on Netflix.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×