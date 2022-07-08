Fahadh Faasil’s Malayankunju skips direct OTT Release; Actor to return to the big screen after 2 years

Mollywood versatile actor Fahadh Faasil is all set to star in the upcoming survival thriller ‘Malayankunju’ helmed by Sajimon Prabhakar. The film was initially set for direct OTT release but now the makers have decided to change the decision and opt for theatrical release. The makers have announced that

Malayankunju will now hit the big screens. The tentative release dates of the Malayalam movie is July 22 or 29.

The makers are yet to finalise one date but most reports state that the film will release in theatres on July 22. Reportedly the reason for a changeover in the release is the film is going to be a fantastic theatrical experience.

Fahadh Faasil is returning to the big screen after 2 years. The actor's last release was Trance, which became superhit. The film received a positive response and accolades from audiences irrespective of the language barrier.

Helmed by Sajimon Prabhakar, ‘Malayankunju’s script is penned down by the renowned director Mahesh Narayanan who will be also cranking the lens for the survival thriller. One of the major highlights of ‘Malayankunju’ is that the maestro musician AR Rahman is roped in as the music composer for the Fahadh Faasil starrer

The film tells a very thrilling and surreal survival story that is set in the high ranges of Kerala and Fahadh Faasil plays the central character named Anirudhan aka Anikkuttan, who is an electronics technician. Apart from Fahadh Faasil, it also features Rajisha Vijayan, Indrans, Jaya Kurup, Jaffar Idukki, Deepak Parambol, Johny Antony, and Shyamaprasad in significant roles.

Also Read: Ra Ra Reddy: Nithiin and Anjali's chemistry in peppy number from Macherla Niyojakavargam wins hearts