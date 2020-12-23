Fahadh Faasil’s Malik: Mahesh Narayanan directorial gets a release date with a ‘U’ certificate

Finally, producer Anto Joseph on Tuesday took to Twitter and confirmed that upcoming movie Malik will hit theatres next year in May.

Fahadh Faasil's Malik is one of the much-anticipated Malayalam films that the audience is looking forward to. The film, which is directed by Mahesh Narayanan has been the talk of the town since its inception. There were a lot of speculations that the film might release directly on the OTT platform. However, the makers made it a point to release it only on the big screens. Well, finally producer Anto Joseph on Tuesday took to Twitter and confirmed that upcoming movie Malik will hit theatres next year in May. Yes, Malik is releasing on May 13, 2021. Also, the Censor Board has passed the film with a clean ‘U’ certificate.

Fahadh Faasil will be seen playing a character called Suleiman Malik. It is said to be a period drama partially based on real-life incidents. Meanwhile, in an interview with Pinkvilla, director Mahesh opened up about working with Fahadh for the second time after Take Off. The duo also worked together for a lockdown released film titled, C U Soon.

Mahesh shared to us, "We know each other from long time...when he shifted to Kochi, I was also shifting to there. We moved at the same time...he is a person who likes to experiment with his films and our bonding has been strong since a very long time. Fahadh is not a person who would be doing a role like in Take Off because his role is very minimal and actor like him coming in the mid-point of the film, like he could have easily refused to do the role but he stood for me to make it a success like it happened."

