Fahadh Faasil’s next to be helmed by Super Deluxe director Thiyagarajan Kumararaja?

Kollywood director Thiyagarajan Kumararaja is one of the most critically acclaimed directors in the south. His first film Aaranya Kaandam was a huge hit and t was critically acclaimed as well. After Aaranya Kaandam, he helmed Super Deluxe with an ensemble of star cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Akkineni, Fahadh Faasil, Ramya Krishnan, Mysskin in the lead roles. Now, media reports suggest that he is all set to direct his next film with Fahadh Faasil as the lead actor.

If the report turns out to be true, it will mark the second collaboration of the actor and director. Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil was last seen in Trance directed by Anwar Rasheed. The film had Nazriya Nazim as the leading lady. The film also had Gautham Vasudev Menon playing the role of main antagonist. It is to be noted that Trance was released shortly before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed, and yet the film received a tremendous applaud from the audience and fans of Fahadh Faasil.

Fahadh Faasil will be next seen in Malik. It goes without saying that Malik is one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the south film industry. It goes without saying that Malik is one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the south film industry. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, it is expected that Malik will have an intriguing story line. Fahadh will be seen in different makeovers and the film will narrate the journey of his life from the age of 20 to 57.

