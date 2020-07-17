  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Fahadh Faasil’s next to be helmed by Super Deluxe director Thiyagarajan Kumararaja?

Now, media reports suggest that he is all set to direct his next film with Fahadh Faasil as the lead actor. If the report turns out to be true, it will mark the second collaboration of the actor and director.
2534 reads Mumbai
Fahadh Faasil’s next to be helmed by Super Deluxe director Thiyagarajan Kumararaja?Fahadh Faasil’s next to be helmed by Super Deluxe director Thiyagarajan Kumararaja?
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kollywood director Thiyagarajan Kumararaja is one of the most critically acclaimed directors in the south. His first film Aaranya Kaandam was a huge hit and t was critically acclaimed as well. After Aaranya Kaandam, he helmed Super Deluxe with an ensemble of star cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Akkineni, Fahadh Faasil, Ramya Krishnan, Mysskin in the lead roles. Now, media reports suggest that he is all set to direct his next film with Fahadh Faasil as the lead actor.

If the report turns out to be true, it will mark the second collaboration of the actor and director. Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil was last seen in Trance directed by Anwar Rasheed. The film had Nazriya Nazim as the leading lady. The film also had Gautham Vasudev Menon playing the role of main antagonist. It is to be noted that Trance was released shortly before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed, and yet the film received a tremendous applaud from the audience and fans of Fahadh Faasil.

Fahadh Faasil will be next seen in Malik. It goes without saying that Malik is one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the south film industry. It goes without saying that Malik is one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the south film industry. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, it is expected that Malik will have an intriguing story line. Fahadh will be seen in different makeovers and the film will narrate the journey of his life from the age of 20 to 57.

Credits :NDTV Tamil

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Anonymous 12 minutes ago

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement