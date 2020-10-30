Fahadh Faasil’s upcoming film with Sajimon to be penned by C U Soon director Mahesh Narayanan?

The latest news reports on Fahadh Faasil’s upcoming film state that the script was originally meant to be written by Rafi. But, now Mahesh Narayanan will be penning the script.

The latest buzz in the south film industry is that actor Fahadh Faasil’s upcoming film with Sajimon will be written by C U Soon director Mahesh Narayanan. The latest news reports on Fahadh Faasil’s upcoming film state that the script was originally meant to be written by Rafi. But, now the news reports state that the makers have made changes in the crew. The film will be written reportedly by the well known director Mahesh Narayanan who recently helmed Fahadh Faasil in C U Soon.

The film made quite the impact among the fans and film audiences. The film was released on a digital streaming platform and was reportedly shot during lockdown. The news reports further go on to add that the film got a lot of appreciation and praise for its unique storytelling style. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming drama which will feature Fahadh Faasil in the lead. The filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan made his debut in direction with the film called Take Off. This film also featured actors Parvathy, Kunchacko Boban and Divyaprabha. The Fahadh Faasil starrer did not perform as per expectations but the film managed to win awards.

The upcoming film's director Sajimon had worked as an associate with directors Mahesh Narayanan, VK Prakash and Venu. The popular southern actor Fahadh Faasil will also feature in the film called Malik and the film is helmed by Mahesh Narayanan.

