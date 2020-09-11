Fahadh Faasil says C U Soon was an experiment as everyone's lives turned digital during the lockdown

The actor spoke about his recently released film called C U Soon. Fahadh goes on to add that his film was an experiment as the COVID 19 lockdown made everybody's lives go digital.

The talented actor Fahadh Faasil spoke to Hindustan Times for an interview. The actor spoke about his recently released film called C U Soon. Fahadh goes on to add that his film was an experiment as the COVID 19 lockdown made everybody's lives go digital. The actor further goes to add that the cinema is becoming more creative with each passing day and his film C U Soon worked around that aspect. The actor does not fail to mention that he has a lot of faith in Malayalam cinema. Fahadh Faasil's film C U Soon was entirely shot on a phone.

This method of film-making is making headlines as it was a very unique way to make a film especially during lockdown. The film is receiving positive response from the fans and film audiences. The lead actor of C U Soon further adds that it's not just restricted to Malayalam cinema, it is now cinema and how the audiences are viewing content on smaller screens. He also states that the language barrier has become to lesser with passing time. The actor has been receiving a lot of appreciation for his film C U Soon.

The much loved star from the Malayalam industry, says that the change in cinema was witnessed even before the country went into a lockdown. The actor says be it Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, Hindi or Malayalam films, the formula for making films is already out. Fahadh Faasil states that it is important to have the element of excitement while making films.

