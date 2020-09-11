  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Fahadh Faasil says C U Soon was an experiment as everyone's lives turned digital during the lockdown

The actor spoke about his recently released film called C U Soon. Fahadh goes on to add that his film was an experiment as the COVID 19 lockdown made everybody's lives go digital.
10340 reads Mumbai
South,Fahadh Faasil,C U SoonFahadh Faasil says C U Soon was an experiment as everyone's lives turned digital during the lockdown
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The talented actor Fahadh Faasil spoke to Hindustan Times for an interview. The actor spoke about his recently released film called C U Soon. Fahadh goes on to add that his film was an experiment as the COVID 19 lockdown made everybody's lives go digital. The  actor further goes to add that the cinema is becoming more creative with each passing day and his film C U Soon worked around that aspect. The actor does not fail to mention that he has a lot of faith in Malayalam cinema. Fahadh Faasil's film C U Soon was entirely shot on a phone. 

This method of film-making is making headlines as it was a very unique way to make a film especially during lockdown. The film is receiving positive response from the fans and film audiences. The lead actor of C U Soon further adds that it's not just restricted to Malayalam cinema, it is now cinema and how the audiences are viewing content on smaller screens. He also states that the language barrier has become to lesser with passing time. The actor has been receiving a lot of appreciation for his film C U Soon. 

The much loved star from the Malayalam industry, says that the change in cinema was witnessed even before the country went into a lockdown. The actor says be it Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, Hindi or Malayalam films, the formula for making films is already out. Fahadh Faasil states that it is important to have the element of excitement while making films.  

(ALSO READ: Fahadh Faasil's wife Nazriya Nazim's candid PHOTOS speak tons about their abundant love; Take a look)

Credits :hindustan times

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement