Fahadh Faasil says Irrfan Khan was an 'original' actor; recalls watching Yun Hota To Kya Hota

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil shared a heartfelt post on his Facebook account as he pays tribute to Irrfan Khan. In his post the Trance actor, states that when he saw Yun Hota To Kya Hota, he realized that Irrfan Khan was one of the few actors from the film industry who was very 'original' with his acting. The Kumbalangi Nights actor writes that he has witnessed actors who are stylish and charming but Irrfan Khan was the one actor who was very original with his craft of acting. The Maheshinte Prathikaram actor further mentions that he was in America, and had bought DVDs of a few films from a new by store.

Fahadh Faasil adds that he chose to watch the film, Yun Hota To Kya Hota that is when he first saw Irrfan Khan in a film. Varathan actor Fahadh Faasil is all praise for the Angrezi Medium actor. But, Fahadh Faasil says that he wished he could have met the actor in person. The North 24 Kaatham actor states that he should have visited the actor once in Mumbai and not doing so will always be a regret. Many actors and celebrities took to their social media platforms for offering their condolences to Irrfan Khan's family.

Check out Fahadh Faasil's post

On the work front, the Njan Prakashan actor, Fahadh Faasil featured in Trance. Fahadh Faasil also says that he would not have taken to acting if it wasn't for the Slumdog Millionaire actor Irrfan Khan. Fahadh Faasil says that only because he picked the DVD of the film with Irrfan in it, he got into acting.

