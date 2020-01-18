Fahadh Faasil starrer Malik's first look REVEALED; Check it out

The first look poster of Fahadh Faasil's Malik was revealed on Saturday by Mollywood stars Mammootty and Mohanlal.

Mollywood megastars Mohanlal and Mammootty took to their social media pages and unveiled the first look of Malik. The film features actor Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. It goes without saying that Malik is one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the South film industry. Mollywood fans have been sharing the first look poster on their social media pages. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, it is expected that Malik will have an intriguing story line.

The director is known for his film Take Off, which was his maiden directorial. Incidentally, Take Off too had Fahadh Faasil as the lead. Parvathy Thiruvothu, Kunchacko Boban were the other leading cast members of the film. Malik comes two years after Take Off. It is being reported that Malik will be a gangster drama and it will feature Fahadh Faasil in titular character.

Fahadh will be seen in different makeovers and the film will narrate the journey of his life from the age of 20 to 57. Recently, photos of Fahadh during his workout sessions for the movie went viral on social media. He had even had a body transformation to play the younger version of Malik. Produced by Anto Joseph Film Corporation, Malik has music scored by Sushin Shyam. Apart from Fahadh, the film also has Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, Vinay Fort, Dileesh Pothan, Indrans, Sudhi Koppa in prominent roles. It is being reported that the film will hit the big screens on Vishu.

Credits :Facebook

