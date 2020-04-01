Fahadh Faasil starrer Trance to stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 1

Fahadh Faasil's Malayalam language thriller Trance is to stream on Amazon Prime Video from today.

Fahadh Faasil starrer Trance hit the screens on February 20, 2020. The Malayalam language thriller film is directed and produced by Anwar Rasheed. The psychological drama follows the story of Viju who lands to Mumbai in search of better work opportunities after his mentally ill brother commits suicide. Meanwhile, he comes across Solom and Isaac, a pseudo corporate duo who plans to make money out of people using religious dogma and fear.

In view of the Coronavirus outbreak that has hit the globe, cinema halls and other activities have been suspended until further notice. Now, as the nation remains under lockdown till April 14, Fahadh Faasil starrer Trance becomes one of the many movies being streamed online. Malayalam film Trance is to begin streaming online on Amazon Prime Video from April 1. The film stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead followed by Nazriya Nazim, Sreenath Bhasi, Chemban Vinod, Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan and Gautam Menon making for a strong supporting cast.

Viju Prasad, a motivational speaker joins forces with a corporate body to work as a Christian pastor. After 6 months of training, he is introduced as Joshua Carlton who successfully captures the masses through devotion. The corporate biggies mint millions until Joshua's mental health begins to deteriorate and he publicizes their truth.

Watch the full movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Credits :The Week

