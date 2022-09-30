Fahadh Faasil teams up with Aparna Balamurali and KGF's Homable Films for his next Dhoomam

On Friday, September 30, Hombale Films announced that Fahadh Faasil will headline its next production venture, Dhoomam. They took to Twitter and wrote, "Presenting #Dhoomam.Kickstarting from Oct 9, 2022, End Game begins in Summer 2023.@twitfahadh #Pawan @VKiragandur@aparnabala2@hombalefilms@HombaleGroup@vjsub@Poornac38242912 #PreethaJayaraman @roshanmathew2."

Fahadh Faasil made an excellent place among the hearts of audiences with his finest performances in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. Now he is set foray in Kannada as well as he teamed up with KGF production house Homable Films for his next titled Dhoomam. Soorarari Pottru fame Aparna Balamurali is the female lead.

The movie is directed by Pawan Kumar, best known for directing the Shraddha Srinath-led U-Turn and Sathish Ninasam's Lucia. The shooting for the movie is set to begin on October 9 and will be released in 4 languages Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

Fahadh Faasil will also be seen reprising his role as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the second installment of Allu Arjun's Pushpa franchise. Helmed by Sukumar, the film will reach the cinema halls by the second half of 2023. He recently wrapped up the shoot of his Tamil film Maamannan, co-starring Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu. The actor has joined forces with director Sudheesh Sankar for a new project titled Top Gear. Produced by Super Good Films, the Mollywood star will be seen in an action-packed mass avatar in the flick.

Aparna Balamurali is currently in Delhi for the National Awards event. She will be collecting her award for Best Actress in Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru. Along with her, Suriya and director Sudha Kongara have also won awards for the film.

