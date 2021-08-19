Fahadh Faasil: Transition of Crusader of Malayalam cinema, from Bangalore Days to Pushpa and Vikram

King of Malayalam cinema, Fahadh Faasil needs no introduction. Despite the language barriers, he is the most loved star by audiences all across the world. Thanks to the OTT platforms where audiences get to witness such brilliant actors. He is the most talked about Indian actor in today's generation and that too for all right reasons. The versatile actor is an absolute delight to watch each time he appears on the screen as he can ace any role to perfection.

When I saw Fahadh Faasil for the first time on the big screen, I just couldn't take my eyes off this man. Generally, when we say such statements, we always think it's about actors' looks or personalities. However, it is different with Fahadh as he will keep you hooked with his acting chops, which will only leave each one mesmerized. Be it romance, comedy, period drama, gangster saga or thriller, the actor is a force to be reckoned with. And we can't call Fahadh Faasil as a hero, he is here to be known as an actor as he experiments subjects instead of embracing mainstream narratives and aesthetics. Instead of worrying about commercial numbers at the box office, Fahadh Faasil is here to win hearts with one good film at a time and one measured performance following another.

Fahadh Faasil is 39 years currently but has worked in 50 films so far as protagonist, antagonist and supporting actor. He made his debut at the age of 19 in the 2002 film Kaiyethum Doorath but as it didn't work out at the box office, the actor took a long leap and returned after 7 years when the Malayalam industry was growing with narrative-driven films by young filmmakers. In 2009, Fahadh caught the public eyes with the Kerala Cafe film but made a deal-breaker by winning Kerala State Film Award with Chaappa Kurishu 2011. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for him.

While Fahadh is a phenomenal actor and performer, his transition from Bangalore Days to Pushpa and Vikram is beyond commendable. It is also to be noted that Fahadh’s no two performances have been the same. For instance, in Bangalore day, he played a husband who is still stuck in his past life but got married due to pressure. Despite having fewer screens compared to other actors, he made a mark with his performance. In Kumbalangi Nights, he played a misanthrope egotist who wants to control the desire of each woman, a small person who gets weakened each day by his goliath of a dad in Joji, a sweet and honest man who battles for his lost honor in Maheshinte Prathikaaram, an emotionally disturbed man with a god complex in Trance. Fahadh is an actor who dwells into each role like he is born for it.

The actor is yet again going all grey for two most anticipated pan Indian movies- Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa to Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram. Although it is crystal clear that Fahadh will be seen as the antagonist in Pushpa, his role in Vikram is under wraps. However, both the film's posters only promise that he will be seen in dark shades and will take away a breath of everyone with his performance.

Also Read: Ram Pothineni experiments with fashion in the most subtle way; Here's a sneak peek into his closet