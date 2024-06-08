Fahadh Faasil X Kunchacko Boban; Character posters for Amal Neerad's directorial are all guns blazing

By Goutham S
Published on Jun 08, 2024  |  12:34 PM IST |  410
Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban are all set to face each other in a highly-anticipated Malayalam movie. The film directed by Amal Neerad is set to unveil the title on June 9, 2024, and the makers have dropped the character posters of the lead actors.

The upcoming and yet-to-be-titled film is expected to be a stylish action flick like Neerad’s previous movies. Moreover, this also marks Chackochan’s first-ever collaboration with the director.

Check out Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban’s character poster from Amal Neerad’s next



About The Author
Goutham S

Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A writer for a few years now, particularly following Indian

...

Credits: Instagrma (Amal Neerad Official)
