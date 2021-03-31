Fahadh Faasil's crime-thriller Joji to get direct OTT release on April 7; Teaser OUT

The upcoming crime drama Joji stars Fahadh Faasil as the protagonist alongside Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Alistair Alex and Unnimaya Prasad in pivotal roles.

Fahadh Faasil's crime-thriller Joji is gearing up for direct OTT release on April 7. Directed by Dileesh Pothan, the film is written by Syam Pushkaran and produced under the banner of Bhavana Studios. The upcoming crime drama stars Fahadh Faasil as the protagonist alongside Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Alistair Alex and Unnimaya Prasad in pivotal roles. The film is inspired by Shakespeare’s tragedy Macbeth and the first teaser of the film is making the right noise. The story is about Joji, an engineering dropout and the youngest son of the rich plantation family lives with his aspirations of becoming a super-wealthy NRI. But his father sees down on him as a proper loser.

Award-winning actor Fahadh Faasil opened up about his character and journey in the film. He said, "The moment I got to know about my character and his journey, I knew I had to be a part of the movie. I love to watch movies with unconventional plot twists, and Joji definitely packs in some surprises. I give myself enough time to understand my character and essentially become it, but Joji is one such character that had an edge to it which made the role interesting and appealing to me. I am excited that with Joji premiering on Amazon Prime Video, viewers across the globe will be able to enjoy our crime drama."

Check out the teaser below:

Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil's Irul, a Malayalam film is releasing on April 2. Directed by Naseef Yusuf Izuddin, the film is produced by Anto Joseph under the banner of Anto Joseph Film Company. It also stars Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran.

